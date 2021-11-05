3,212 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $156.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

