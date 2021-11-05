$329.19 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to report sales of $329.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.90 million to $344.40 million. Monro posted sales of $284.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 766,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 170,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,172. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.