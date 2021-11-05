354,303 Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of ZY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

