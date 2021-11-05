$54.88 Million in Sales Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $54.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the highest is $58.15 million. Open Lending posted sales of $29.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $219.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.70 million to $229.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $292.99 million, with estimates ranging from $261.30 million to $319.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Open Lending stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 662,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock worth $44,905,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

