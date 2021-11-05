55,269 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.