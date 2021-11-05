6,045 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $505.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $526.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.61. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

