6,883 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Park National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $133.15 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

