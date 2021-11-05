800,000 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

NAUT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,024. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 over the last 90 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.