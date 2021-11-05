AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,934. AAON has a twelve month low of $59.09 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

