Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Aareal Bank stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

