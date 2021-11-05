Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Sells $260,595.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.