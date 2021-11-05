Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Insider Sells $260,595.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 122.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $240,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
