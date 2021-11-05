Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.