Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $14.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.13 billion. Accenture reported sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $57.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $366.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.19. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $231.07 and a fifty-two week high of $366.92.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.