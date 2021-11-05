ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

ACCO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. 29,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,257. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $898.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.16.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

