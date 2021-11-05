ACoconut Trading Up 102.7% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 102.7% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.43 million and $387,696.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

