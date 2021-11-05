Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Edward Jones downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 717728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

