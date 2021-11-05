AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcuityAds stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 316,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of AcuityAds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

