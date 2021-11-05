Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $357.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.70 million to $373.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Acushnet stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,089. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

