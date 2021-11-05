Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 32.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $264,719.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.12 or 0.07355361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.97 or 0.00977469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00087325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.59 or 0.00421780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.52 or 0.00280852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242628 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

