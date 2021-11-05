ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.31) Per Share

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ADC Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the company will earn ($3.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.52). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

