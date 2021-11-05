ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

In related news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADMA Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of ADMA Biologics worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.