Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,855,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

