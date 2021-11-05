AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.94. 2,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,746. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. AECOM has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.