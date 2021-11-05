Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87.
AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
