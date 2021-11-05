Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Posts Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.