AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFCG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 2,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

