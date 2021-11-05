AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AFCG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 2,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About AFC Gamma
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
