AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $2.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

AIBRF remained flat at $$2.74 during trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

