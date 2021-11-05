Air Canada (TSE:AC) Lifted to “Outperform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Canada to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.56.

TSE:AC opened at C$24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.30 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

