Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $4,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

