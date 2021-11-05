Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.31 ($156.83).

Shares of AIR traded up €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €109.00 ($128.24). The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.73. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

