Akash Network Price Reaches $2.92 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004726 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $332.31 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00084791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00086793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,492.68 or 0.07274294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,701.45 or 0.99903432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022659 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.