Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares during the period. Akebia Therapeutics accounts for 1.7% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned about 0.91% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

