Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 18,780 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AKRO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,431. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.