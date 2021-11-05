Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

ALG opened at $152.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $127.43 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,354,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

