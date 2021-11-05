Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $307.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $296.00 to $307.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.88. 8,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $276.00. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,533 shares of company stock worth $3,212,287. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

