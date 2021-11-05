Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38,795.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 197.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

