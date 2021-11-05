Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.59 $44.67 million $2.52 14.64 Trustmark $754.95 million 2.80 $160.02 million $2.56 13.21

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alerus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alerus Financial pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alerus Financial and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.39% 14.99% 1.61% Trustmark 24.38% 10.31% 1.07%

Summary

Trustmark beats Alerus Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

