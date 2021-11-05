Alexander’s, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:ALX opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $237.50 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

