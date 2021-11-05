Algebris UK Ltd Buys New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,720 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Transocean makes up approximately 1.0% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Transocean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 132,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 44.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,082 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 795,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE RIG remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 152,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,274,807. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

