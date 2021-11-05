Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 248,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,633,482 shares.The stock last traded at $14.31 and had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150,287 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 377,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 444,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,137,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.