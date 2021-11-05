ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 213,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

