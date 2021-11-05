ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.34. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

