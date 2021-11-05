Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Up 20.6% in October

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

ARLP opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

