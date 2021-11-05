Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,770 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

