Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $26.49 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

