Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.07.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $185.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.83 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.