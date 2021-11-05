Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $59.73

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.73, but opened at $63.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 2,186 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

