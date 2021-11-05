Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $59.73

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.73, but opened at $63.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 2,186 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
