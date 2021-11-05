Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.33. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,436 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.