Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TKNO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.
