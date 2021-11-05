Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.26. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

TKNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.