Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $32.10 on Friday, hitting $3,005.76. 28,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,837.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,642.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $2,999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

