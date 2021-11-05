Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

